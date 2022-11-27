Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
BSY opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.
Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
