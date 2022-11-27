Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $93,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $102.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

