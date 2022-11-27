Credit Suisse AG Has $94.84 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $94,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 125,353 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 173.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

