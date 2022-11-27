Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,842 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $100,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

