Credit Suisse AG Sells 188,810 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 188,810 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $101,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

