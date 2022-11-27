Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,221 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $103,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after acquiring an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

