Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Globant were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Globant Trading Down 0.9 %

Globant Profile

Shares of GLOB opened at $178.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.32.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

