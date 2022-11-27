Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sempra were worth $106,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

