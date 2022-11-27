14,121 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

