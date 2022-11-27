Credit Suisse AG Has $110.30 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.67% of Trip.com Group worth $110,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

