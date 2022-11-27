Credit Suisse AG Has $106.99 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.06% of Fair Isaac worth $106,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

FICO opened at $589.07 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

