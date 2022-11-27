Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,538 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $113,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $87.49.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

