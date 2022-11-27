Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,142 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $109.83 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

