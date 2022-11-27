Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,135 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COO opened at $314.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.73. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

