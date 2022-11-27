Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

