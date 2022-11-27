Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $361,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.