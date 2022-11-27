Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $380,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,872 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.42 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

