2,000 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $236.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

