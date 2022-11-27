Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $15,586,684. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

