Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 41,891 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after buying an additional 6,885,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

