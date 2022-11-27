Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

