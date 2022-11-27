Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA opened at $12.64 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

