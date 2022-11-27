Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $965,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

SCHB opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

