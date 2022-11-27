SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

