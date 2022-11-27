CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

