CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

