Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $414,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.