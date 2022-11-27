Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Boston Partners grew its position in Landstar System by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.