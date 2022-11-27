Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $11,616,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $10,850,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.3 %

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

