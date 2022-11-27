Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,713 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

