Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,530 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. FMR LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 335.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after acquiring an additional 826,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alkermes by 166.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alkermes by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Alkermes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

