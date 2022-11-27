Fmr LLC Purchases 107,178 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,178 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.95% of Extra Space Storage worth $443,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Shares of EXR opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $177.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

