Fmr LLC Has $510.26 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,233 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $510,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $38.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

