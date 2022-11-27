Korea Investment CORP Purchases 4,915 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.58. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $771.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.