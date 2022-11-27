Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,742 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,552,000 after buying an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,459,000 after buying an additional 325,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.29 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

