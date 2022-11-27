UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,226 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UDR by 12.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

