Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.17 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

