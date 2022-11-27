Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

