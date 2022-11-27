United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

