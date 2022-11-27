Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 114,005 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

