Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 78,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.46.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

