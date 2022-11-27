Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,666 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.