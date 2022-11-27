AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,470.98.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

