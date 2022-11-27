Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.52 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

