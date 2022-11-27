PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

