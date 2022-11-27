Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111.91 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $111.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.03 or 0.00078673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,702,756 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

