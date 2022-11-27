Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $136.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.08 or 0.00121264 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00469273 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025272 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00840721 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00683754 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00242781 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00252433 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
