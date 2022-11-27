Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.15.
