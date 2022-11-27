Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $917.55 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $917.55 million and $12.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009961 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024927 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008529 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,149,624 coins and its circulating supply is 917,715,961 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
