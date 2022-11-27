Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $917.55 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $917.55 million and $12.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008529 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,149,624 coins and its circulating supply is 917,715,961 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.