Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 147,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Cerence Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.